AAP slams BJP over 'demolition actions' in Delhi

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday hit out at the BJP over "demolition actions" in the city allegedly by the central agencies in the past few months, as it sought to know the stand of seven Delhi MPs of the saffron party on the issue.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Urban Development Minister and AAP's national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that people were being "rendered homeless" as JJ clusters and other structures were being dismantled "without rehabilitating" the affected people.

One can see many people living beneath flyovers and on footpaths, and these are people who have been rendered homeless "due to such actions", the AAP leader told reporters.

A number of "demolition actions" are being taken in the national capital by central agencies, Bharadwaj claimed, as he hit out at the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre.

He alleged that bulldozers have also been run over "listed" clusters. As per rules, such listed structures warrant that rehabilitation of affected people be undertaken before taking any demolition action, he added.

The Delhi minister said that these people voted for the BJP MPs in the national capital.

"I want to ask all the seven MPs of BJP in Delhi whether they are standing with these demolition actions. If not, what have they done to stop the demolition, have they met the vice chairman of the DDA or written any letter to him? Were any of them present at the site of demolition when such actions were being taken? Have they met the (Delhi) LG," Bharadwaj asked.

He also alleged that "some agencies" often "mislead courts to get a demolition order", adding full information is "not being furnished to courts" on the status of clusters.