AAP slams BJP over 'fake joinings' of Haryana youth in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's national media in-charge, Anurag Dhanda, on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of staging "fake joinings" of two Haryana youths, already associated with the Punjab unit of BJP.

Taking a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Dhanda accused him of organising "fake inductions of youths in Punjab".

Notably, over 200 youth associated with a student outfit had joined the BJP at the Punjab BJP headquarters here on Saturday in the presence of Haryana chief minister and senior leaders.

Dhanda claimed that two youths, who were personally inducted by the chief minister by putting party scarves around their necks, are residents of Haryana.

"The boys are from Haryana, the chief minister is from Haryana, but the drama was staged on a Punjab platform," he said.

He asked Saini to explain why they were making Haryana's youth join the BJP in Punjab.

"Are you insulting Punjab or Haryana?" he said.

In a statement, Dhanda alleged that to build the BJP's base in Punjab, "the chief minister had to bring youths from Haryana and present them as Punjab youths on public platforms." He alleged that on one hand, the Haryana government is failing to employ its youth, and on the other hand, it is using the same youth for "cheap politics in staged events".

He claimed that this incident reflects Singh's desperation, as he is receiving no public support in Punjab and faces opposition wherever he goes.

He reiterated that not a single youth in Punjab is ready to join the BJP.

Dhanda asserted that Singh should stop such political stunts.

He advised the chief minister that instead of attempting to expand politically in Punjab, he should focus on providing relief to the people of Haryana who are "troubled under the BJP government".

The AAP leader claimed that when Punjab was facing devastating floods, the BJP-led central government chose to send aid to Afghanistan instead of adequately helping Punjab.

He claimed that during the farmers' protest against the farm laws that were later repealed, around 750 farmers lost their lives, and they were subjected to baton charges and firing, anger over which persists among the people of Punjab.

He claimed that the people of Punjab have not forgotten those traumatic days. PTI SUN HIG HIG