AAP slams Delhi BJP govt alleging delay in school admissions

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi has raised serious concerns claiming the non-functional status of three newly built government school buildings in the city, alleging that the BJP-led government is deliberately stalling admissions to benefit private schools.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government or the BJP over the allegations.

In a letter to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday, Atishi said the school buildings in Rohini Sector 27, Sunder Nagri, and Kirari were completed between November 2024 and January 2025, with the intention of easing the burden on overcrowded schools in these densely populated areas.

However, despite being ready before the start of the 2025 academic session in April, admissions are yet to begin.

"At a time when students from poor and middle-class families desperately need access to quality education, your government has failed to operationalise these schools due to minor issues like power and water connections," Atishi wrote.

She alleged that by not starting these schools, the BJP government is pushing students towards private institutions and strengthening the perception that it is "hand-in-glove with the private school mafia." In a post on X, Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal built wonderful schools in three densely populated areas of Delhi -- Sundar Nagari, Kirari, and Rohini Sector 27... but the anti-education BJP government didn't take admissions. The buildings are locked." She urged the government to issue the necessary notifications immediately so that the schools can be opened after the ongoing summer vacation.