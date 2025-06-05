AAP slams Delhi govt's fee regulation ordinance, demands transparency

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Opposition AAP on Thursday criticized the Delhi government over its decision to bring an ordinance on regulation of school fees, saying it rejects this route of bypassing the legislative process and public consultation and demanded a special session of the assembly.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, alleged that the Rekha Gupta government's lack of transparency suggests that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 is not intended to regulate private school fees but rather to enable fee hikes.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi government or the BJP over the allegations.

"Since the BJP formed the government in Delhi, private schools have started looting the common people. They are increasing fees on various excuses like AC charges, activity fees, and more," Atishi told a press conference.

"Parents have been protesting for three months, but the bill meant to regulate fees is being kept secret. No parents, no lawyers, not even MLAs have seen it." Atishi alleged that the government's lack of transparency suggests that the bill is not intended to regulate private school fees but rather to enable fee hikes.

"This is for the first time in Delhi's history that a bill of such importance has been drafted without seeking public feedback," she stated.

She condemned Education Minister Ashish Sood's announcement that the bill will be implemented through an ordinance.

"We expected a debate in the assembly, but now we are being told that the bill will not even be tabled in the House. This clearly shows that the ordinance is in favour of private schools, not parents." Atishi further said she met several parents in the Delhi assembly on Wednesday and all of them expressed a desire to contribute feedback on the bill.

"We demand a special session of the assembly be convened, the bill be tabled on the floor, and then referred to a Select Committee for thorough scrutiny. We reject the ordinance and demand transparency," she said.

On Wednesday, Sood announced that the government would bring an ordinance to implement the bill, which he claimed is aimed at curbing arbitrary fee hikes by private schools - a persistent issue that has led to repeated protests from parents across the city.

While the government asserts that the ordinance will bring relief, opposition voices argue that the opaque process undermines democratic procedures and risks favouring private institutions over public interest. PTI MHS ZMN