AAP slams ED over opposition to Kejriwal's plea for interim bail

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) AAP on Friday accused the ED of saying "contradictory things" in opposing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for interim bail in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Advertisment

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce shortly its verdict on Kejriwal's plea for interim bail in the alleged excise policy scam case.

"The ED (Enforcement Directorate) is saying contradictory things," senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He pointed out that Delhi High Court recently stayed the three-year sentence of Dilip Ray in a coal scam case, saying it would lead to an "irreparable loss" if he was not able to contest the elections. Now, he is contesting the elections as a BJP candidate, Bharadwaj said.

Advertisment

On the other hand, Kejriwal has neither been convicted nor his trial started "but they (ED) are saying there should be no different standards for a political person", the AAP leader said.

He also asked why the Supreme Court was not approached after Ray's sentence was stayed.

"The ED is just batting for the BJP. The agency is left with no dignity and it is working according to the BJP timetable to decide when to act against opposition leaders," Bharadwaj charged.

No immediate reaction was available from the ED over AAP's charges.

The ED on Thursday filed an affidavit opposing Kejriwal's plea for interim bail in the top court, saying the right to campaign in elections is neither fundamental nor constitutional. PTI VIT VIT SZM