AAP slams Haryana CM over law and order situation in state

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the law and order situation in Haryana, alleging that crime in the state has increased.

Dhanda claimed that the chief minister has failed to control gangsters, drug smugglers and other criminals, and alleged that people are living in fear.

He further alleged that traders across the state are receiving extortion calls and that public trust in the police has weakened. Referring to a recent firing incident in Rohtak, he said around 25 rounds were fired in a busy market area.

The accused later confessed to the crime on social media, which, Danda claimed, shows criminals have no fear of the government.

Commenting on Saini’s statement about giving a "free hand" to the police, the AAP national media in charge questioned whether the move was meant to control crime or had allowed it to increase.

He also alleged that the government was only doing damage control in crime cases.

Dhanda said organised crime and drug trafficking are spreading in the state and alleged that Haryana ranks low in terms of citizen safety.

He demanded the resignation of the chief minister, stating that if the government cannot reduce crime, it should step down. PTI VSD OZ OZ