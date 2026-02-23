AAP slams Haryana govt over 'bank fraud'

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) The AAP alleged on Monday that the Rs 590-crore "bank fraud" reported in Haryana reflects "serious negligence and administrative failure" of the state's BJP government.

In a statement issued here, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda targeted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, saying the alleged scam was not just a result of banking irregularities but a sign of a collapse of the government's monitoring system.

He claimed that discrepancies involving crores of rupees were found in accounts linked to 18 Haryana government departments.

Dhanda alleged that fake fixed deposits and suspicious mutual-fund investments were made and that irregular transactions continued for months, without being detected.

Questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's oversight, he asked whether the chief minister and the finance department were monitoring such large transactions.

"If even the government treasury is not safe, how can common citizens feel secure?" he asked.

The AAP leader also alleged that taxpayers' money meant for schools, hospitals, farmers and employment for youngsters was put at risk due to negligence.

He demanded a CBI probe under the supervision of a retired high court judge, saying an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau or vigilance department would not be sufficient.

Dhanda said those found guilty, including bank officials and government employees, should face strict action and that the entire amount should be recovered with interest.

He alleged that the BJP's "double-engine" government has turned into a "double loot" government and said the people of Haryana deserve answers.

The IDFC First Bank on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore "fraud" committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said it has disclosed the matter to the banking regulator and also filed a police complaint. PTI VSD RC