AAP slams PM Modi, Union ministers for skipping Punjab govt events to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) The ruling AAP in Punjab on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central ministers for not attending events organised by the state government to mark the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom.

AAP Punjab president and state minister Aman Arora said the government had invited the prime minister and all Central ministers to attend the events to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Addressing the media here, Arora said they did not raise this issue till November 25, as they were expecting that these invitees might attend the events.

The Punjab government organised various events to mark the occasion, including a special session of Vidhan Sabha, 'Nagar Kirtans', 'Kirtan Darbars', light and sound shows, drone shows dedicated to the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and a 'Sarv Dharam Sammelan' (interfaith conference) from November 23-25.

Targeting Modi, Arora said the prime minister visited Kurukshetra on Tuesday, but didn’t go to Anandpur Sahib, which is hardly 12-15 minutes from the Haryana city by flight, to pay obeisance to the Sikh Guru.

Modi visited Kurukshetra on Tuesday to take part in a special programme organised by the Haryana government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“The prime minister and his entire leadership, including Central ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, should be ashamed of themselves for not visiting Anandpur Sahib despite being invited by the Punjab government,” Arora said.

"The BJP does not leave any stone unturned to project the prime minister as the 'Vishwaguru', but they failed to visit Anandpur Sahib to bow before the actual 'Vishwa De Guru’ – Guru Tegh Bahadur," Arora said.

"We can well imagine how much they (BJP leaders) hate Punjab, Punjabiyat and the Sikh community," the AAP leader alleged.

Arora also claimed that he had personally invited Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann too had written to him to attend the events organised by the state government.