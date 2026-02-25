AAP slams Sukhbir Badal; says drug menace, gangsterism grew in under his government

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for his statement that drug smugglers and gangsters would be declared terrorists in the first cabinet meeting if his party returns to power in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said people of Punjab have not forgotten the 2007-17 period, when the SAD-BJP coalition government was in power.

Alleging that "chitta" (synthetic drugs) menace and "gangsterism" grew during that period, Pannu accused the previous government of giving political patronage to criminals.

"Who provided government vehicles and police protection to drug smugglers during 2007-17?" he asked.

The AAP leader referred to incidents such as the Nabha jail break and alleged that law and order deteriorated under the Akali regime.

Drug abuse increased significantly after 2012, he said, stating that an entire generation of Punjab's youth suffered due to the menace.

Pannu said the current government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is taking strict action against drugs and gang culture.

He said committees have been formed at the village level, and the police have been directed to act firmly against offenders.

Citing the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the Kotkapura firing case, the AAP leader said that those facing charges should not lecture others on law and order.

He further asked Badal to explain what his government achieved during its 10 years in office and how the drug problem escalated during that period. PTI VSD RUK RUK