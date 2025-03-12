AAP stages protest at ITO claiming BJP govt failed to meet Holi deadline for its poll promises

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) AAP leader Rituraj Jha staged a protest at ITO in Delhi, saying the BJP has not fulfilled its election promises of providing Rs 2,500 to women and distributing free gas cylinders by Holi.

On March 8, the BJP government in Delhi has approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 each to eligible women and allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP has failed to meet its deadline for implementing the welfare schemes.

Holding a gas cylinder on his head, Jha, a former MLA from Kirari, said "Women in Delhi were promised Rs 2,500 on March 8 and a free cylinder for Holi. However, the BJP has not delivered on either promise." Demonstrators carried a placard shaped like a gas cylinder, as they raised slogans of "free ka cylinder kab ayega? Rs 2,500 kab ayega? (When will the free cylinder come? When will we get Rs 2,500?)." Speaking to PTI Video, a protester Seema said, "We were promised Rs 2,500 on March 8, but it has already been four days. When will we get the money, or was it just a false promise?" "Holi is just a day away and we still haven't received the free cylinder," Surender, another protester said. PTI SHB SHB SKY SKY