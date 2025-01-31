AAP stalling Delhi's growth, using city as political ATM to fund ambitions in other states: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of stalling Delhi's development while treating the city as its "political ATM" to fund its ambitions in other states and using the "looted" money for its own publicity.

Addressing a public rally in Dwarka here, he urged people to vote for the BJP in the Assembly polls and allow him to serve them. Modi stressed that Delhi does not need a confrontational government but one that works in coordination with the Centre.

The prime minister urged voters to elect a "double-engine government" to accelerate the city's progress and promised to clean the Yamuna and set up a magnificent riverfront on the lines of the Sabarmati banks in Ahmedabad.

He showcased the Yashobhoomi convention centre in Dwarka as a testament to the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi. "The BJP wants to make Delhi modern, and a glimpse of that can be seen in Dwarka after the Centre constructed the majestic Yashobhoomi here," he said.

Modi accused AAP of draining Delhi's resources for its political expansion elsewhere. "AAP-da (the AAP disaster) has looted Delhi's money and is using it to expand its politics elsewhere. They are taking money out of Delhiites' pockets." "AAPda turned Delhi into its ATM to serve its political interests," Modi alleged.

He also targeted the Congress, accusing its 'shahi parivaar' (royal family) of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal background, and demanded their apology to her and the SC/ST/OBC communities.

"These Congress people think they are the masters of the country. The arrogance of the Congress' royal family has again been exposed," Modi said.

The BJP has alleged that Sonia Gandhi's referring to the President as a "poor thing" demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset. However, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clarified that her mother has the utmost respect for the President and that it is very unfortunate that her remarks have been "twisted".

At the rally, Modi criticised AAP's governance, accusing it of getting embroiled in confrontations constantly. "They have only been fighting -- with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and with the Centre. If such people continue to rule Delhi, the city will keep lagging behind," he warned.

Emphasising the need for a government in the city that prioritizes coordination over confrontation, he said, "Delhi does not need a government that thrives on conflict, but one that ensures solutions to all problems." Modi also accused AAP of indulging in cheap and "poisonous politics".

"AAPda hates Haryana. It is stooping so low that now it is accusing the state of poisoning Delhi's waters. One has never seen such poisonous politics. AAPda has no shame. I urge Delhi people to be vigilant as AAP can go to any extent to achieve its political goals," he said.

Terming the Congress and AAP symbols of arrogance, he said AAP considers itself as the owner of Delhi. They are not spending Delhi's money on its people, but on their own publicity, he alleged. "Those who live in 'sheesh mahal' don't care about houses of the poor." The BJP often uses the 'sheesh mahal' jibe to attack AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with allegations of corruption in the renovation of the bungalow he used as Delhi's chief minister.

Modi assured people that once a BJP government is formed in Delhi it would take stringent action against AAP's corruption.

Recalling AAP's promises during Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, he remarked, "They promised to change the country's politics. The country is seeing how they betrayed Anna Hazare and the people." Modi accused AAP of spending only 20 per cent of Delhi's budget on development while neglecting its infrastructure. "AAP is anti-middle class," he charged.

The prime minister also alleged the AAP had tried to suppress a damning Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The BJP has claimed that the CAG reports have been critical of some of the policies of the AAP-led Delhi government, including its now-scrapped excise policy for causing losses to the exchequer. Some BJP leaders moved the Delhi High Court last year seeking a direction to the Assembly speaker to call a session to table the reports.

"In the first session of the Vidhan Sabha itself, we will table the CAG report, which contains details of AAP-da's scams," Modi promised.

Reaffirming his commitment to Delhi's development, he declared, "I guarantee that the BJP government will not leave any stone unturned in Delhi's progress." "We have to together free Delhi from 'jhooth' (lies) and 'loot.' It's my dream to provide pucca houses to all in Delhi, but AAPda is working with full strength to ensure this is not fulfilled." Modi accused AAP of blocking the allocation of fully built houses to the poor while focusing on luxurious accommodations for themselves. "Modi will help build pucca houses for all poor in Delhi. This is my guarantee," he asserted.

About Yamuna rejuvenation, Modi said, "We helped revive the Sabarmati river. Delhi's double-engine government will transform the Yamuna and its banks, changing Delhi's future." Modi also announced that in the first Cabinet meeting of a BJP-led government, a decision would be taken to transfer Rs 2,500 into the accounts of Delhi's women and described it as "Modi's guarantee." Continuing with his criticism of AAP, he said, "They made grand promises, but where is the infrastructure? Where are the jobs they claimed they would create? Delhi deserves better than broken promises and political gimmicks." Accusing AAP of misleading people, he said, "They talk about development, but all they have done is build a model of corruption. The people of Delhi are paying the price for their deceit." Highlighting the BJP's contributions, Modi noted, "The Centre has allocated thousands of crores for Delhi's infrastructure, yet nothing changes on the ground. AAP's only achievement is empty rhetoric." He assured that if the BJP came to power, Delhi's civic issues would be swiftly addressed. "We will bring real transformation. No more excuses, only solutions," he declared. PTI UZM/SKC NSD NSD