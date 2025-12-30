AAP sticks to 'teachers for stray dogs' claim, waves Delhi govt's order

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday rejected the dismissal of the Delhi government's claim that school teachers had been roped in to handle matters related to stray dogs in the city, hours after a minister rubbished the party's allegation as "misinformation".

Earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood alleged that the AAP leaders have been spreading misinformation on social media, claiming that teachers were being diverted from their academic responsibilities for non-teaching duties.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "Today, Ashish Sood released a video accusing the AAP of spreading lies, but the Directorate of Education released an order asking teachers to be deployed for matters related to stray dogs.” “He is saying that there is nothing like that. Either he is not aware of what is happening in his department, or he is spreading lies," Jha said.

The AAP MLA also alleged that the BJP was not able to handle the education system in Delhi.

"Before 2015, teachers were deployed for other things, but after our government came to power, Manish Sisodia (who was the education minister) understood the pain of teachers. Sisodia has left behind a legacy in terms of shaping the education system, and these people are not able to handle it," he said.

Echoing similar views, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said the BJP is ruining the education system of Delhi.

"Earlier, there were news reports about teachers being sent to foreign countries for training or how Arvind Kejriwal was protesting against the Lieutenant Governor over his refusal to send teachers to Finland. But now stories are being printed about teachers being deployed to monitor stray dogs," he said.

Kumar demanded that the BJP government withdraw the order.

"Such orders are also being issued in Haryana. But there is a strong opposition party here in Delhi. We are standing with teachers," he added.

The Directorate of Education directed schools in the national capital to appoint nodal officers to handle matters related to stray dogs around their educational institutions, in compliance with a Supreme Court order over the issue, but no such specific role has been assigned to teachers.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the directorate clarified, "No directions have been issued by the Directorate of Education concerning the assignment of specific duties to teachers."