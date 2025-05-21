AAP student wing ASAP announces activities to expand presence across universities in Delhi

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the newly formed student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced a series of activities aimed at expanding its reach and promoting accessible student activism across universities in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, ASAP joint secretary Deepak Bansal said, "ASAP has already established a unit in many DU colleges. We are about to launch a helpline number so that students can join us easily. ASAP will also felicitate Class 12 toppers in every district of Delhi." Bansal added that the organisation is planning to expand its footprint to other major universities in the capital. "Soon ASAP will set up units in Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University," he said.

ASAP leader Yash Phogat, also present at the press meet, said the aim of the student wing is to provide a democratic platform to ordinary students.

"Today, student politics has turned into a very expensive affair. We want common students to have a say. ASAP won't just contest elections but will also carry out various social activities," he said.

Highlighting the vision behind ASAP, AAP's youth wing joint secretary Yuvraj Tanwar said, "This has been our dream to create an alternative platform where students can raise issues without any kind of discrimination." On Tuesday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal officially launched ASAP, describing it as an initiative to shift student politics away from divisive narratives and toward developmental issues.

"Our country faces serious challenges -- lack of food, education, and opportunity. This is because parties like BJP and Congress have spent the last 75 years indulging in communal politics rather than real problem-solving," Kejriwal said.

The ASAP leaders concluded with a call to students across Delhi to join ASAP and be part of a "new wave" in campus activism that focuses on equality, transparency, and grassroots engagement. PTI MHS SKY SKY