AAP student wing slams DU's Rs 1 lakh bond rule for poll candidates

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) on Wednesday hit out at Delhi University’s new rule mandating a Rs 1 lakh bond from each candidate contesting students’ union elections, calling it a “deliberate conspiracy” to keep middle-class students out of the race.
There was no official response available from the varsity over the allegations.
The bond requirement was notified on August 8 as part of DU’s “Guidelines/Measures for Anti-Defacement in and around University/College Campus and for DUSU Elections.” The guidelines state: “Each contesting candidate shall be required to execute a bond of Rs. 1,00,000 for the offence of defacement/violation… at the time of filing nomination for any post of DUSU.” ASAP Delhi State President Kuldeep Bidhuri said the order amounted to a “Tughlaqi farman (an arbit diktat)” that would make it impossible for many ordinary students to contest. “If a student files nominations for all four posts, where will they arrange Rs 4 lakh?” he asked.
The guidelines, aimed at preventing defacement of university property, also bar rallies, loudspeakers and road shows, restricting campaign publicity largely to “walls of democracy” and online platforms. They allow the university to impose fines, suspension, or even rustication for violations.
Zakir Husain College unit president Shailesh Yadav questioned whether the system was “a tender process” where seats are “auctioned” to those who can afford the bond.
“This is the students’ university…DU administration must take decisions keeping students’ interests in mind,” he said.
The university has defended the measures as necessary for maintaining campus decorum and protecting public property. The guidelines cite orders of the Delhi High Court, the National Green Tribunal, and other statutory provisions, saying non-adherence “shall amount to gross indiscipline” and may attract punitive action.
Besides the bond rule, the guidelines mandate anti-defacement affidavits from students at admission, limit campaign posters to designated “walls of democracy,” and prohibit canvassing through rallies, road shows, loudspeakers, or “Shakti Pradarshan.” Candidates must use electronic media for campaigning and may only have their names as per their secondary and senior secondary certificates.
Outsiders are barred from campus during the elections unless authorised, and biometric or facial recognition systems may be installed for entry.
DUSU office-bearers are allowed to book only three specific university venues for official programmes and are prohibited from booking university guest houses or maintained hostels.