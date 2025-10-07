AAP supremo Kejriwal gets Lutyens' Delhi bungalow, likely to shift around Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to move to his new accommodation, 95, Lodhi Estate bungalow, around Diwali, provided the renovation is completed by then, party sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the party said that he has accepted the central allotment and will soon shift with his family, more than a year after he resigned as the Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal is entitled to a central government bungalow since he is the chief of a national party.

"After nearly a year, Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre. The Delhi High Court rapped the central government over the matter. He was entitled to a bungalow since he is the convener of a national party," AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda told PTI.

According to an official in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the bungalow will be handed over to the allottee once renovation is finished.

Kejriwal will be Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's neighbour at his new lodging, earlier occupied by a former IPS officer.

Last month, the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for delaying in allotting a residential accommodation to Kejriwal in the national capital.

Kejriwal lived at 6, Flag Staff Road, in Civil Lines while he was the chief minister.

The BJP had made that bungalow's renovation a big election issue in Delhi, calling it a "Sheesh Mahal", and vowing that its chief minister will not move into it.

After resigning as chief minister, Kejriwal moved to a government bungalow allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

In 2022, Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry ordered by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to probe allegations of "irregularities and cost escalation" in the renovation of the Civil Lines bungalow by the PWD.

Currently, the CBI is probing the matter on the complaint of then Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, which was filed with Saxena in December 2024. PTI SLB BUN VN VN