AAP supremo Kejriwal to visit Goa to meet party leaders, volunteers

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will commence a three-day visit to Goa to meet party leaders and volunteers, and alleged that the "BJP-Congress alliance is indulging in gundaraj" in the state.

In July, the party appointed Atishi as the in-charge of Goa, to strengthen the party in the lead-up to the 2027 elections in the coastal state.

"The BJP-Congress alliance is running govt for 13 years in Goa. During these 13 years, Goa has witnessed massive illegal construction, illegal mining, insane amount of corruption, violence, state-sponsored gundaraj, deteriorating law and order, high crime rate, potholed roads, crimes against women, frequent power cuts, massive unemployment, sharp decline in tourism and an assault on the Goan culture.

"An average Goan is living in constant fear. Anyone who dares to speak against the govt is threatened or attacked. His life is a daily torture," Kejriwal charged in a post on X.

He said AAP leaders and volunteers are "courageously" raising their voice on behalf of Goans against "the BJP-Cong alliance’s gundaraj" and added that he will begin a three-day visit to meet party leaders and volunteers in the state.

AAP made its electoral debut in Goa during the 2017 Assembly polls and secured two seats in the 2022 elections — Velim and Benaulim.

The party, which has been attempting to build its base beyond Delhi and Punjab, sees Goa as a crucial state in its national expansion plans.