AAP symbol of corruption and anarchy; deprived people in Delhi of basic amenities: Adityanath

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday dubbed Delhi's ruling AAP a "symbol of corruption and anarchy" and urged people in the national capital to vote for a "double-engine government" of the BJP in the February 5 assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan in Mangolpuri, he also slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the "stinking Yamuna" in Delhi.

"If you had moral courage, you would have taken a dip in the Yamuna, along with ministers of the AAP government," Adityanath said, referring to a recent dip he had taken at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

He also claimed AAP committed "sin" by providing Aadhaar to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in south Delhi's Okhla.

Adityanath alleged that civic amenities and infrastructure had collapsed in Delhi and people from the city were settling in Noida and Ghaziabad -- both in Uttar Pradesh -- for better facilities.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8. PTI VIT BUN VIT SZM SZM