AAP takes dig at BJP ahead of Delhi polls, launches blank book on saffron party's 'achievements

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday unveiled a blank book titled "Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan" (BJP’s Achievements), mocking the saffron party for failing to fulfill its election promises.

Advertisment

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said that the BJP had made several promises to win the 2014 elections and again after coming to power but failed to deliver on them.

Reacting to Singh’s allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP leader for allegedly spreading “misinformation” and accused him of indulging in "political conspiracies." Singh said AAP's book on the BJP's achievements chronicles how little the party has actually delivered on its promises, adding that he was showing the blank pages of the book as a sly dig at the BJP.

"In 1925, the RSS was established in the country; in 1952, Jansangh was formed; and in 1980, the BJP was founded. Since then, the BJP has ruled in many states and made numerous promises. However, despite promising things like transferring Rs 15 lakh into people’s bank accounts, creating 2 crore jobs every year, providing pucca houses for all in slums, selling petrol at Rs 50 per litre, and strengthening the rupee against the dollar, they have failed to deliver on these commitments," Singh said.

Advertisment

"PM Modi made numerous promises to the people of Delhi, but while the BJP has not shared what promises they have fulfilled, the AAP is presenting a complete account of it to the nation today," he said.

The book highlights the "unfulfilled" promises of the PM Modi-led government, including regularising Delhi's unauthorised colonies, doubling farmers’ incomes, and reducing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas cylinders, among others.

The AAP later issued a statement claiming that these promises have remained unmet. Additionally, the book sarcastically suggests that to strengthen the nation and support PM Modi, citizens should continue paying taxes on everything without hesitation, the statement added.

Advertisment

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a 'blank' chronicle titled 'Delhi Mein BJP Ki Uplabdhiyan' (BJP’s Achievements in Delhi) to sharply criticise the BJP. This book exposes the false promises made by BJP leaders, especially PM Narendra Modi, which were never fulfilled," AAP said in the statement.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to X to comment on the launch, stating: "It was necessary to bring this book based on the achievements of the Bharatiya Jhootha Party before the country. The public must see how many lies and what level of lies the BJP has served to the nation." Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "If Sanjay Singh had taken time off from indulging in political conspiracies, spreading misinformation, and dealing with liquor contractors, he would have seen the development works accomplished by the central government." He challenged Singh to debate with any of the BJP's state spokespersons on the developmental work done by the Modi government in Delhi.

"Today, expressways like UR2, Dwarka Expressway, Meerut Expressway, Eastern-Western Corridor, and the Pragati Maidan tunnel are all over, simplifying travel and reducing vehicular pollution in Delhi. While Kejriwal was busy constructing and decorating his Sheeshmahal palace, Prime Minister Modi was building and adorning Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi," Sachdeva said.

Advertisment

"Whether it’s the War Memorial, redevelopment of Rajpath, the Prime Minister's Museum, the Dr Ambedkar Memorial, or the construction of two complexes for Delhi University and trade centers in areas like Nauroji Nagar--these are Modi government's gifts to Delhi," he added.

Sachdeva claimed that projects like the expansion of Metro Phase 4 and the RRTS network were also spearheaded by the Modi government. He accused Kejriwal’s government of withholding funds, with progress occurring only after court reprimands.

He also accused the AAP government of not purchasing a single bus for DTC during its tenure over the past ten years, claiming that the Modi government has provided Delhi with over 1,300 electric buses. PTI SJJ SJJ ARD ARD