AAP takes out 'Bin Dulhe Ki Barat' to mock BJP for not naming its Delhi CM face

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party took out a "wedding procession" without a groom on Tuesday as hundreds of party volunteers and leaders, including Sanjay Singh, joined it, in a dig at the BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Advertisment

The "Bin Dulhe Ki Barat", complete with a bedecked horse without a groom and a band party playing ceremonial music, was taken out from Todapur in the New Delhi Assembly segment, being contested by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi also took part in the procession.

With curious onlookers cheering on, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "This is the BJP's reality in Delhi — a groom-less wedding procession. The horse is ready, but there's no one to mount it. Delhi's voters want to know who is the leader of the party." While the AAP has alleged that the BJP was facing "bankruptcy of leadership", the saffron party responded, saying it should first reveal the name of its chief ministerial face as Kejriwal can not hold the post with a court putting restrictions on him.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP has been exposed in Delhi and lacks a leader to match the stature of Kejriwal.

Advertisment

The AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi and Kejriwal, have claimed that the BJP has decided to project its leader Ramesh Bidhuri as the chief ministerial face. But Bidhuri has hit back, rejecting the claim as a "misinformation campaign" against him. PTI SHB VIT NSD