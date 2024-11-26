AAP takes out 'Shukrana Yatra' to thank people for win in Punjab bypolls; SAD takes swipe

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party took out its 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar on Tuesday to thank voters after its victory in three Assembly seats in the November 20 bypolls.

Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi paid obeisance at the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala before the start of the yatra.

Several party leaders, including ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Harjot Singh Bains, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and the MLAs, including Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Gurlal Singh Ghanaur, were also present.

The yatra passed through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladhowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar and Kartarpur Sahib. The procession went towards Amritsar in the evening.

The AAP wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal Assembly segments, while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

During the yatra, the AAP leaders were welcomed by the party workers and local leaders.

Expressing his gratitude to people, Arora said, "AAP has grown from strength to strength, driven by the dedication and hard work of its leaders, volunteers, and workers. This journey, led by Arvind Kejriwal and supported by every AAP worker, has been one of integrity, transparency and commitment to the people." "The Shukrana Yatra is a reflection of the people's trust in the Aam Aadmi Party and our leadership. With every step, we are reminded of the responsibility entrusted to us. This yatra is a promise to the people of Punjab that we will continue working tirelessly to improve their lives," he added.

Arora further said the AAP is "committed to bringing a brighter and more prosperous future to our state".

"The victory in the by-elections is a testament to the hard work of our party workers and the belief that the people of Punjab have in us. We will ensure that their faith is never betrayed," he added.

Asserting the AAP is a "party of its volunteers", Arora said, "Our volunteers are the backbone of this party, and it is their dedication that drives us forward. Whatever our volunteers want, we will ensure it is done. They hold the real power in the AAP and their welfare will always remain our top priority." "We will continue to work for their well-being, as they are the true force behind every success of this party," he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took a dig at the AAP and alleged that its 'Shukrana Yatra' was nothing but a signal to people to tell them that the power centre has shifted from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Aman Arora, who has been appointed the new AAP Punjab president.

The SAD claimed that the AAP government has nothing to show on performance front during the last two-and-a-half years.

SAD chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler said it was shocking to see that the AAP government has "zero performance".

Though the AAP won 92 seats during the 2022 elections, it "failed miserably" to perform for the welfare and development of the state, he added.

Kler said instead of the "mock celebrations", the AAP government should ponder over issues being faced by the state and should work for resolving them. PTI CHS AS AS