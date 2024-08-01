AAP targets DDA, Lt Governor after woman, son drown in Ghazipur drain

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday targetted Lt Governor and Delhi Development Authority chairperson V K Saxena over the drowning of a woman and her toddler in an under-construction DDA drain in Ghazipur and demanded action against the erring officials.

Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh slipped and fell into the waterlogged under-construction drain around 8 pm, amid heavy rain in the area. They had gone to a weekly market near Khoda Colony in Ghazipur.

Addressing a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed the incident "unfortunate".

"The DDA was carrying out the work of redevelopment of the drain. The Lt Governor is the chairman of the DDA. The officials directly report to him. They demand the arrest of mayor Shelly Oberoi if some incident happens. They demand the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail. We demand action against the Lt Governor," he said.

Singh accused the BJP of "maintaining" silence over the incident that, he termed, as "murder".

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said he rushed to the spot after the incident.

"I was there when the bodies were taken to the mortuary. This is not an accident but murder. The DDA officials who did not barricade the drain or put up signages that it is under-construction should be held accountable and charged for this incident," he said. PTI SLB ANB ANB