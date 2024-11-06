AAP to begin meeting of district-level office bearers from Nov 11 to step up poll preparations

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) In a move to boost the preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said it was holding a conference of its district and booth-level office bearers from November 11.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are due in February next year.

"To step up the preparations for elections and to boost the confidence of our district and booth-level office-bearers, Zila Padadhikari Sammelan will be held from November 11," senior AAp leader Gopal Rai said.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's 'padyatras' will continue along with these district-level meetings, Rai said.

Rai further added that around one lakh district and booth level office-bearers will take oath in these meetings. From November 20, they will bear handle the AAP's election campaign in different constituencies, the party's Delhi convenor said.