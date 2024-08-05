AAP to challenge Arvind Kejriwal's bail rejection by HC in apex court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court decision to dispose of his bail and upholding his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, AAP said.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation, holding that it cannot be said it was without any justifiable reason.

The high court also disposed of the AAP national convenor's bail plea and granted him liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

The high court had on July 17 reserved its order on his plea challenging his arrest by the CBI.

"Kejriwal will approach the apex court against the decision. The Supreme Court has already granted him interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case by ED," the party said.