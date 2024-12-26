AAP to demand expulsion of Cong from INDIA bloc if action not taken against party leaders

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will push for the Congress' expulsion from the INDIA bloc if it fails to take any disciplinary action against its senior leaders within 24 hours.

Launched a scathing attack on the Congress, AAP accusing it of colluding with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference here that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

He said sincere efforts were made by AAP during the Haryana elections to form an alliance with the Congress. "We made every effort to join forces and fight together but the Congress was not willing to do so. Even when we contested the elections independently — with many senior AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and Manish Sisodia campaigning — we refrained from making any offensive or critical remarks against the Congress or its leaders," Singh said.

He said yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP's script. "Its list of candidates looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office," he added.

Singh accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting AAP instead of focusing on the BJP.

"Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in the past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," Singh said.

Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP.

"I want to ask the Congress — have you ever made such allegations against any BJP leader? Have you ever raised such questions against them? Yet today, you choose to accuse AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of being anti-national," Atishi said.

She alleged that Congress candidates such as Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. "This collusion raises questions about the Congress' commitment to the INDIA alliance," she added.

The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party's expulsion from the INDIA bloc.

"If the Congress fails to act against its leaders, AAP will be compelled to approach the other constituents of the INDIA alliance to reconsider whether it is feasible to remain in an alliance with Congress. It is evident that the Congress is working to aid the BJP in contesting elections in Delhi," Atishi said.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February.