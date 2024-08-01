AAP to discuss strategy for Delhi Assembly polls today

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the future strategy and the Delhi Assembly elections, the party said.

The meeting will see senior leaders including, Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"The meeting will be held at the party headquarters. There will be a discussion on the strategy ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, which are due early next year," the AAP said.

The party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, is in jail regarding the excise policy case. Manish Sisodia is also in Tihar in the same case, while Satyendar Jain is in jail in connection with a separate money laundering case.