AAP to go door-to-door in Haryana with Kejriwal's guarantees: Sandeep Pathak

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party workers in Haryana will go door-to-door and make people aware about Arvind Kejriwal's "guarantees" and appeal to them to vote for change this time, party senior leader Sandeep Pathak said on Thursday.

Pathak said the AAP will announce its candidates for the October 1 assembly polls soon and that there was no ongoing discussion about entering into an alliance with the JJP.

The AAP had last month said it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, claiming that people want change and they look at the party with great hope.

There is no discussion going on about the alliance with the JJP, Pathak told reporters speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of his party workers and office-bearers.

He held one meeting at Fatehabad -- with workers and officer-bearers from Sirsa and Hisar Lok Sabha segments -- the other at Bhiwani where he met those from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Rohtak Lok Sabha segments.

Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta, state unit's senior Vice President Anurag Dhanda were also present in the meetings.

On being asked about any possibility of an alliance with JJP, Pathak said, "We do not know with which party the JJP is forming an alliance".

There is no discussion going on about the alliance with JJP, he said, according to a party statement.

He said the main objective of Thursday's programme was that the Aam Aadmi Party is starting a "door-to-door guarantee" campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal last month launched five "Kejriwal's guarantees" for poll-bound Haryana, promising free electricity, free medical treatment, free education, Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state and employment for youngsters.

Taking on the ruling BJP, Pathak said if the BJP was satisfied with its chief minister, "Then why would it have removed Khattar sahab last year"? He also said "public has rejected BJP" and their government was on its way out.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pathak had held a meeting with the party workers of Karnal and Sonepat Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnal.