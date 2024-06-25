AAP to hold 'badlav jansamvad' in Haryana; workers, leaders to visit every village

Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) The AAP will be holding "badlav jansamvad" in poll-bound Haryana, under which its workers and leaders will go to every village and interact with people on the issues concerning them.

"Did people get jobs? Did farmers get benefits? What people expect how their next government should be, all these things will be asked during the event which will start from Wednesday," AAP national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak, said in Karnal on Tuesday.

"From tomorrow, we are beginning 'badlav jansamvad'. Under this, we will go to every village and speak to public on various issues concerning them," he said, while addressing a 'Karyakarta (party workers') Sammelan'.

The AAP workers and leaders will go to every home and tell people that they repeatedly gave chances to other parties, but were repeatedly betrayed by them, Pathak said, adding that Haryana needs a "big badlav" (major change) this time.

Asking the workers to gear up with just over three months to go for the assembly polls, Pathak and AAP state unit chief Sushil Gupta, while addressing the event, said they are sounding the poll bugle.

Gupta also claimed the AAP will form the next government in Haryana after the polls, which are due in October.

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was earlier scheduled to come for the meeting, but she could not as the bail matter of the AAP national convener was to come up before the Delhi High Court, Gupta said.

"You have come to make Haryana's future. I assure you that you are standing at the right place," Pathak told the workers.

Claiming that the BJP fears Kejriwal which is why they put him in jail, Pathak said truth triumphs in the end.

Those who were in favour of "dharma" stood with the Pandavas even though they were less in number, said Pathak.

During his address, Gupta termed the workers as the backbone of the party.

He said it is the AAP which has brought the focus back on schools and hospitals, and basic needs like power and water connected to the common man while other parties try to divert public attention from the real issues.

"We are going to form the next government in Haryana," Gupta said.

Pathak said Haryana gave numerous chances to other parties which ruled it for decades. But what did those parties do for Haryana, he asked.

These parties repeatedly betrayed people, he alleged.

That is why people this time are talking of 'badlav'. If you need "big badlav", then Kejriwal and AAP will have to be given a chance, he said.

Hitting out at the central BJP, Pathak said, "They have kept Kejriwal in jail. When he entered politics, at that time too all parties said he has to be stopped somehow.

"Within one year of his entry in politics, he became CM. When they failed to stop him in Delhi, they said stop him in Punjab. But there too they failed," he said.

When the AAP went to Gujarat and Goa, people of the two states also voted for the party, he said.

"When Kejriwal ji gets blessing from people of Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, then why will he not get blessings in his own state Haryana?" he said.

They cannot digest the works done by Kejriwal and, therefore, they want to stop him, he claimed.