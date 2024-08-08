AAP to hold meeting to discuss Haryana, Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will on Thursday hold a meeting to discuss about the upcoming Haryana and Delhi Assembly polls, the party said.

The meeting will be attended by party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"The meeting will be held to discuss the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi and Haryana," the party said.

Last month, the party had announced that it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

It had contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with its INDIA bloc partner Congress in Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat, and this alliance drew a blank in Delhi with BJP effecting a clean sweep for a third time.

The AAP had contested from Kurukshetra but lost to the BJP.

After the Lok Sabha poll results, Rai had said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and had hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo in next year's assembly polls here. PTI SLB NB