AAP to hold meeting to plan for Delhi polls, Sisodia to lead discussions

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The AAP will hold a meeting on Sunday evening to discuss its plan for the next-year Delhi assembly elections, the party said.

The meeting will be led by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who was released from prison on bail on Friday, it said.

The meeting will be held at Sisodia's residence.

The former deputy chief minister got bail from the Supreme Court in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy "scam".

The relief was given to him after the court noted that his long incarceration of 17 months without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.