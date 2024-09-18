AAP to hold rallies in Delhi, Kejriwal will go to public and ask about his honesty: Sandeep Pathak

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday said the party will be holding rallies in Delhi where outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will interact with people to know about their decision on his honesty.

Talking to PTI-Videos, Pathak, who is also the party's national general secretary (organisation), said Kejriwal did not resign while in jail to save "democracy and the Constitution".

"The question arises - why did he resign now? Whenever you will try to suppress him, he won't bow down and stand like a mountain. He resigned now because of his ideals. The BJP is toppling governments everywhere but when their chariot reached Delhi to do the same, Kejriwal diffused their plan by not resigning when he was in jail," he stressed.

Asserting that Kejriwal resigned for the sake of principles, Pathak said there was no need for him to step down since he had got bail and the government would have resumed functioning again.

Outlining his party's plan in the lead up to the Delhi Assembly elections, he said they are planning rallies in Delhi.

"They will be announced today or tomorrow. The idea is that Arvind Kejriwal will go to the public and will ask them directly that if they feel he is honest they should vote for him and make him the chief minister again. If they feel that he is dishonest, they should not vote for him. People will decide," he said.

Kejriwal has handed over the mantle to Atishi Marlena, who will be the chief minister till Delhi goes to polls early next year.

Explaining how Atishi was chosen for the top post, the senior AAP leader said she was handling several departments and has experience.

"All MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are capable of becoming the CM. Atishi had been handling several departments already. She has the experience of running several departments, so it was obvious. Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name, and in our party, the word of our leader is final, and everyone is emotionally connected," Pathak said.

"Arvind Kejriwal resigned; it was sad day for us. We agreed with his decision with a heavy heart, but someone had to be made the interim chief minister... hence she was chosen," he added.

The AAP is also in the fray in the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. After their talks over alliance with the Congress did not materialise, the party decided to go solo in the polls.

"I can say two things with full confidence. The BJP has already packed its bags and they will face a big defeat. People of Haryana want change. They have seen all the parties and gave opportunities to all of them," Pathak said.

"They have seen Arvind Kejriwal's politics, governance. We have a strong organisation in the state, something amazing is going to happen," he added. PTI SLB AS AS