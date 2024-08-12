AAP to launch Delhi poll campaign with Manish Sisodia's padyatra on August 14

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The AAP will kick-start its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls with a padyatra of senior leader Manish Sisodia to reach out to people in all the 70 constituencies, party leader Sandeep Pathak said on Monday.

The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held early next year.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia, who was released from Tihar Jail on Friday, held a meeting with senior AAP leaders. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita also participated in the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Pathak, AAP organisation general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, said Sisodia will also campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana where assembly elections are due later this year.

Pathak said Sisodia's padyatra will start on August 14 and it will tell people about the "tendency" of the BJP to obstruct work and cause distress to them.

"It was resolved in the meeting that the assembly polls will be fought to defeat the conspiracies of the BJP to break the Aam Aadmi Party which is not going to succeed. It is impossible to break the party," Pathak asserted.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party is ready and the people of Delhi are also prepared to teach a lesson to the BJP so that it does not dare to employ "dirty politics" to win elections and break parties elsewhere in the country.

Pathak said in poll-bound Haryana, the AAP has already held 45 public meetings and now bigger ones will be held in each Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

The party has also held a round of small meetings in the villages. Another round of meetings will also begin soon, added the AAP leader.

The AAP formed government in Delhi, winning 62 out of 70 assembly seats in the 2020 polls. The party came to power in Delhi winning a whopping 67 assembly seats in the national capital in 2015.

This time, the AAP is gearing up to take on the BJP, exuding confidence to repeat its earlier successes in the assembly polls. The morale of the party leaders and volunteers, dented by arrest of Kejriwal, has boosted after bail was granted to Sisodia by the Supreme Court last week.

Sisodia, who walked out of Tihar jail last Friday, has actively involved himself with preparations for the assembly polls. He held a meeting with the ministers of the Delhi government on Sunday to discuss the poll preparations.

The AAP councillors will meet the former deputy chief minister on Tuesday to discuss the polls.