AAP to launch scheme for free treatment of elderly after winning Delhi polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced that 'Sanjivni Yojna' would be launched for free treatment of people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi.

Assembly polls in Delhi are due in February next year.

Kejriwal said registration for the scheme will begin within two-three days.

AAP volunteers would go door to door for registration of the eligible elderly for the scheme, he said at an event at the party headquarters here.

After the elections, the AAP government will implement the scheme, Kejriwal added.