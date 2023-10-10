AAP to take out Dandi-Sabarmati Ashram foot march to oppose Gujarat teacher recruitment plan

Ahmedabad, Oct 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Gujarat unit on Tuesday announced it will take out a foot march from Dandi in Navsari district to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to protest against a state scheme for recruitment of teachers for government schools on a contractual and fixed pay basis.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led opposition party has demanded that the state government's 'Gyan Sahayak' scheme be withdrawn immediately, arguing it is aimed at promoting privatisation of schools.
The foot march under the banner of "Yuva Adhikar Yatra" will be held between October 13-20 with the party expecting the state's youths to join the agitation in a large number, Gujarat AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said.
"Be it the issue of recruitment or malpractices in competitive examinations, the AAP has been raising such matters before the government. One of the most pressing issues pertains to 'Gyan Sahayak,' or contractual teachers recruited on a fixed pay basis," Jadeja told reporters.
Jadeja maintained the AAP has voiced the concern of the state's youths and protested against the 'Gyan Sahayak' scheme and added the party is now issuing an ultimatum to the government to scrap the scheme or face an agitation.
The nearly 400-km-long march will retrace the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi in reverse. The revered Indian independence hero had undertaken a historic foot march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in in 1930 as a non-violent protest against the British salt monopoly.
The scheme is aimed at promoting privatisation of schools and is against the interest of students hailing from poor families and middle class, the AAP leader said.
Instead of offering jobs on a contractual basis, the government should appoint teachers on a permanent basis, Jadeja said.
"The foot march has been named 'Yuva Adhikar Yatra' and will start on October 13 from Dandi in Navsari district and conclude on October 20 at Gandhi Ashram (Sabarmati Ashram). A large number of youths are expected to join the yatra," he said.
State AAP president Isudan Gadhvi said while inflation continues to rise, the youths are being deprived of permanent job.
"While the children of BJP leaders study abroad, the BJP government has ensured that the children of the poor and middle class people of Gujarat do not get proper education by hiring teachers on a contractual basis," Gadhvi said. PTI KA RSY