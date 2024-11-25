AAP to take out 'Shukrana Yatra' to thank people for winning 3 seats in Punjab bypolls

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a thanksgiving 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar on Tuesday in the wake of its victory in three assembly seats in the November 20 bypolls, said party leader Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday.

The AAP wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal assembly segments, while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Sond, who is Punjab's Industries and Commerce Minister, said the yatra will begin from the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala on Tuesday morning and will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladhowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The yatra will conclude at Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar.

The AAP leader said the decision to take out the 'Shukrana Yatra' was made after witnessing the immense enthusiasm of the party workers and leaders following the massive victory in the by-elections.

"The people of Punjab have once again shown their trust in the Aam Aadmi Party and we thank everyone for their support," Sond said.

"People gave this mandate after seeing the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the past two and a half years. This is very important and encouraging for us," he added.

Referring to the rival parties, Sond said those who were arrogant thinking that they would always win have been taught a lesson. PTI CHS AS AS