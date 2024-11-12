New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will conduct surveys by taking public feedback from all the 70 Assembly constituencies before announcing tickets for the upcoming polls in Delhi, state convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

He said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a district conference of party workers on Monday made the announcement regarding the survey. Everything will be done according to the former chief minister's directions, he added.

"Feedback will be taken from the people about the sitting MLAs and the ticket-seekers," Rai said in a press conference.

AAP has been taking major decisions based on public feedback and this time again it will do so for ticket distribution, he said.

Speaking at the conference of mandal prabharis (block in-charges) in Kirari constituency, Kejriwal said the ticket distribution will be based on the surveys conducted by the party as well as the work done by the ticket-seekers.

AAP won 62 Assembly seats in the previous elections held in 2020. This time, the party is aiming to better its tally by winning more than 62 seats as asserted by Kejriwal who said the tickets this time will be distributed after serious deliberations.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February 2025. Besides the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress will be in the fray.

The BJP, which bagged only eight seats last time, is gearing up to win the elections and form the government in Delhi after a gap of over 25 years. The BJP had last won the Delhi Assembly polls in 1993.

Ahead of the polls, Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders are holding gatherings at the district level to prepare the party workers for campaigning. No matter who contests on AAP ticket, the party workers should think as though the former chief minister was fighting on all the 70 seats and should have their allegiance to him only, Kejriwal has said.

He has asked the mandal prabharis, who cover five polling booths each, to reach out to every household with his message. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS