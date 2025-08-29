AAP trains guns on Delhi govt over waterlogging, alleges corruption in desilting

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lashed out at the Delhi government over waterlogging across the national capital following morning showers, accusing it of corruption in desilting.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP or the Delhi government over the allegations.

AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video from Patparganj on X and alleged that the government had stopped even “making false claims”.

“They think the rainy season will end and the trouble will be averted. Delhi residents fear this BJP government will push the city back in every sector,” he said.

He also questioned the chief minister over desiliting and audit reports.

"I have a question for the CM of Delhi: Has there been corruption in desilting? Why are you running away from a third-party audit of the desilting work?" he asked.

"If desilting has been done, sludge has been removed from the drains, contractors have been paid properly, then what is there to fear from the audit?" Bharadwaj added. Leader of Opposition Atishi also posted videos of flooded Patparganj and Geeta Colony.

“In just a short spell of rain, Delhi’s roads and streets are turning into rivers. In six months, the BJP’s four-engine government has submerged Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is this your ‘Proper Management’?” she wrote.

The downpour led to major traffic snarls across the city. Long queues of vehicles were reported from Badarpur to Ashram, while congestion also hit the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony and Rajaram Kohli Marg. Office-goers and school buses were stuck for hours.

Delhi Traffic Police said personnel were deployed to manage the situation. “Due to rain and waterlogging in some pockets, traffic movement was slow. Our teams are streamlining the flow and assisting commuters,” an officer said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded 56.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, while Lodhi Road logged 34.8 mm and Aya Nagar 11.8 mm. Parts of central, south and southeast Delhi also received showers.

In its latest nowcast, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in Delhi and NCR during the day. However, no alert has been issued so far. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK