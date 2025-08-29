AAP trains guns on Delhi govt over waterlogging, alleges corruption in desilting; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday slammed the Delhi government over waterlogging across the national capital following morning showers, alleging corruption in drain desilting, even as the BJP asserted that its government ensured prompt drainage despite a prolonged monsoon.

The opposition Congress too attacked the ruling dispensation, alleging neglect and failure to address the city’s woes.

AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video from Patparganj on X and alleged that the city government had now even stopped making "false claims" about giving relief to people.

"They think the rainy season will end and the trouble will be averted. Delhi residents fear this BJP government will push the city back in every sector,” he said.

He also questioned the chief minister over desilting and audit reports.

"I have a question for the CM: Has there been corruption in desilting? Why are you running away from a third-party audit of the desilting work? If desilting has been done, sludge has been removed from the drains, contractors have been paid properly, then what is there to fear?" Bharadwaj said.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the capital has witnessed a prolonged monsoon this year, yet life has not come to a halt for even a single day due to the alertness of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

He said all agencies ensured prompt water drainage by installing pumps and deploying staff, and called AAP’s criticism “shameful”.

Sachdeva asked what action the AAP government took on Delhi's Sewer Master Plan while it was in power for a decade.

The Congress also joined the attack, with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav saying frequent rains had made life “unbearably hellish” for the poor residents of JJ clusters, unauthorised colonies and villages, while waterlogging has brought traffic to a standstill across the city.

He alleged that the BJP government had repeated the “false claims and neglect” of the previous AAP government, leaving Delhiites suffering from flooded streets, broken roads, lack of drinking water, power cuts and a spike in vector-borne diseases.

The leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, posted videos of flooded streets and roads in east Delhi's Patparganj and Geeta Colony.

“In just a short spell of rain, Delhi’s roads and streets are turning into rivers. In six months, the BJP’s four-engine government has submerged Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is this your ‘Proper Management’?” the AAP leader posted on X.

Friday morning's downpour led to major traffic snarls across the city. Long queues of vehicles were reported from Badarpur to Ashram, while congestion also hit the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony and Rajaram Kohli Marg.

Office-goers and school buses were stuck for hours. Delhi Traffic Police said personnel were deployed to manage the situation. PTI MHS RHL