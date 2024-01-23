AAP trashes SAD's claims on rejection of Bhullar's premature release plea by Delhi govt

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Punjab's ruling AAP on Tuesday rubbished the claims of the SAD, which accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of rejecting the premature release plea of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Malvinder Singh Kang called Shiromani Akali Dal leader (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia's accusations as "lies".

Bhullar was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people and injuring 31 others in the blast. Among those who survived the attack are former Youth Congress chief M S Bitta.

Bhullar was awarded death penalty by a designated TADA court in August 2001 but his capital punishment was commuted to life sentence in 2014.

The Centre had in September 2019 recommended special remission to eight Sikh prisoners, including Bhullar, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Majithia on Tuesday condemned the rejection of Bhullar's premature release plea allegedly by the Delhi government and demanded that the reasons for rejecting it be made public.

Demanding justice for Bhullar, the SAD leader said the Punjabis have a right to know why the former's premature release plea had been kept pending for the last five years and why it had been rejected now.

"This amounts to violating the human rights of Bhullar," he said.

Kang, the chief spokesperson of AAP's Punjab unit, countered Majithia's accusations and lashed out at the SAD leader for telling "lies" on the issue of Bhullar's premature release.

Rejecting Majithia's claims, he said there is a seven-member sentence review board (SRB) over Bhullar's release issue, adding among them are Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot while six belong to the BJP, an old ally of the SAD.

Referring to the minutes of the board meeting, Kang claimed that it was only the Delhi minister, who supported Bhullar's premature release. All other six members voted against Bhullar's premature release, he said and pointed out that it was rejected with the majority of 6:1.

The AAP leader said the police in Amritsar, which is Bhullar's home district, have given a no objection certificate to his premature release.

His physical and mental health is not very good, he added.

Kang further said the people of Punjab will never buy "lies" of Majithia.

"They know the SAD's reality too well now. Everyone knows that Shiromani Akali Dal has never done anything for the 'panth', Sikhs and Punjab, they always do things for their personal interests. So, the SAD's attempt to gain sympathy here will fail miserably," he said. PTI CHS SUN AS AS