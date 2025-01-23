AAP turned Delhi into garbage dump, settled illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assailed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying its government has turned Delhi into a "garbage dump" and neglected basic facilities for people while helping illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to settle down in Okhla area in the city.

Addressing his first rally in the Kirari area for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, Adityanath alleged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had committed the "sin" of converting the Yamuna into a "dirty drain".

"Yesterday, I along with all my ministers took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj where Maha Kumbh is on.

I want to ask Kejriwal whether he can bathe in the Yamuna in Delhi along with his ministers. He should answer if he has any moral courage," Yogi said.

The UP chief minister also slammed AAP alleging poor condition of roads, insanitation, problems of drinking water, and sewer overflows in the national capital.

Yogi further claimed that the roads in Noida-Ghaziabad in UP are far better than in Delhi.

He also claimed that the AAP government was charging three times more electricity rates from the consumers but they are unable to ensure round-the-clock power supply.