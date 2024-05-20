AAP turned Delhi into hell, forged alliance with Congress whom they opposed: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched an attack on the ruling AAP on Monday and said it is immersed in corruption from top to bottom even as he accused them of turning Delhi into "hell".

Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP's candidate from East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, Adityanath said the INDIA bloc is not meant for development but is an alliance for corruption and asked people to unmask those people who pose obstacles in the country's growth.

"Remember AAP. They have a dual character. They carried out a movement against the Congress under Anna Hazare. AAP is the first party that has been named in a corruption charge sheet as an accused.

"From top to bottom, it is immersed in corruption. We do not have to let them get powerful. They will spread like Raktbeej (a demon) if you vote for them.

"We have to unmask those who pose challenge for the country's growth. The democracy has given you power. I appeal to you this country is yours. It is your faith, you vote," he said at the poll meeting in Mayur Vihar Phase-III.

Malhotra is pitted against Kuldeep Kumar of the AAP. The AAP and the Congress have forged an alliance for the May 25 polls. As part of the arrangement, the AAP is contesting on four seats while the Congress has fielded candidates on three seats.

Attacking the AAP, he accused it of being involved in orchestrating the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh leading to riots in Delhi.

The CAA bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, leading to protests across the country, including Delhi which witnessed months-long anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020 with Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh being the epicentres of the stir.

In early 2020, the city witnessed communal riots in its northeastern parts over the issue in which 53 people were killed and over 500 injured.

"Their agenda was hidden from nobody... They are scared of UP bulldozers," he said.

Recalling the time when the Supreme Court delivered the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi, he said there were speculations that there would be "bloodbath" at that time, even as he asserted that there have been no riots in his state in the last seven years.

"This is new India. In Uttar Pradesh, the microphones have been brought down and there is no namaz held on roads," he claimed.

Adityanath accused the AAP of turning Delhi into a mess and challenged them to compare Ghaziabad and Noida with the national capital.

"There are around two crore people living in Delhi and 25 crore people living in Uttar Pradesh. They have turned Delhi into a hell while Ghaziabad and Noida are 'naya lok' (new places).

"They have no services to give to the people, no development agenda and have only false announcements to make. They are only found involved in new corruption cases. The AAP has only deceived the people and Anna Hazare," he charged.

He also accused the AAP of posing obstacles in infrastructure projects and said they had refused to give funds for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors.

"The central government had to go to the Supreme Court to get funds," he alleged.

Adityanath said he has been to 11 states in the country and asserted that "this is the first election in which the common man and the entire world is assured and one slogan resonating in their minds -- Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar, Abki baar 400 par".

He said when the AAP ad the Congress hear about "400 paar" (400 plus seats), they start feeling dizzy. They are not even able to fight on 400 seats together. It is after 500 years that Ram Lalla has been consecrated in Ayodhya, he said.

"Those associated with the INDI alliance are extremely sad. They say the Ram temple should not have been built in Ayodhya," he charged.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, he said everyone can see the results of the politics of "vikas" (development) started from 2014.

"Our borders are secure, and terrorism and naxalism issues have been solved. Even if a firecracker goes off (in India), Pakistan says they are not involved. This is new India. The New India does not touch any one but does not spare anyone if it harasses," he said, as he spoke about rapid rail, metro trains and highways coming up of the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the new India is establishing new milestones. Drawing a comparison, he said during the Covid-19 pandemic, the migrant people were threatened by the AAP government and asked to leave.

"It was disconnecting their water connections, cancelling their ration cards but on the other hand the Modi government was providing free ration to people," he recalled.

"On one side, Bharat is giving 80 crore people free ration and in Pakistan people are suffering from starvation. Those who harp about Pakistan should go there," he said.