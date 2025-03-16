AAP turned Punjab into lawless state, pushed economy to brink of collapse, claims BJP's Chugh

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government, which completed three years, for turning Punjab into a "lawless state" and pushing its economy to the "brink of collapse".

Punjab has become a state of fear, insecurity, and economic bankruptcy, he alleged, adding law and order have completely "crumbled" and the state was witnessing "one of the worst security crises" in its history.

Referring to the recent blast outside the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar when a motorcycle-borne person threw an explosive device towards it, the BJP leader termed the incident "another horrifying example of the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab".

"This is not an isolated incident. Punjab has witnessed a series of attacks on religious places, business establishments, and law enforcement agencies, exposing the utter failure of the AAP government in maintaining peace and security," Chugh said in a statement here.

"What is Bhagwant Mann doing when Punjab is under attack? Why are criminals and anti-national forces getting a free hand?" he posed.

He criticized the Mann government for "reducing the police force to a political tool while common people live in fear".

"Once celebrated as 'Rangla Punjab' -- the land of joy and prosperity -- Punjab has now become an epicentre of drug abuse, crime, and economic distress. The same Punjab that once fed the entire nation is now struggling to pay its own employees," Chugh claimed.

"Farmers, traders and industries are all facing severe crises under the AAP regime as Punjab's economy spirals downwards with no hope of recovery." Describing Punjab as one of the worst-performing states in India in terms of fiscal management, Chugh said, "The government has failed to generate revenue, increase employment, or promote industrial growth. The AAP's focus has been on publicity gimmicks and hollow promises, while the people of Punjab suffer." "Where are the Rs 1,000 allowances for women? Where are the promised medical colleges? What happened to the job guarantees for youth?" Chugh asked, slamming AAP's complete failure in fulfilling its pre-election promises.

He accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Mann of running Punjab like a "puppet show" where "the state's fate is decided in Delhi while the state leadership remains clueless and ineffective".

"The people of Punjab have now realized their mistake and are waiting eagerly for 2027 to show AAP the door and bring the BJP to power," Chugh asserted. PTI SUN NSD NSD