AAP using court for political drama, repackaging old allegations: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to use court for its political drama and claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is under arrest in an excise case, and his lawyers repeated and repackaged the same old allegations.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters the AAP has made baseless allegations and is trying to put pressure on the judiciary.

Kejriwal told a local court earlier that the Enforcement Directorate worked with the sole aim to target him and that he was arrested merely on the basis of some statements. Accused Sarath Chandra Reddy, who turned approver in the case, donated Rs 55 crore to the BJP and that is a case of money trail, he claimed.

Hitting back, Poonawalla said the AAP made the court a playground for its political drama.

It is the character of opposition parties to "loot", lie and play victim when caught and then put pressure on institutions, he alleged.

Baseless allegations have been made by the AAP, he said, noting that several accused in the excise case have got no relief from even the Supreme Court.

Is the court also working out of vendetta, he asked, referring to the charge Kejriwal has levelled against the BJP.

The BJP spokesperson also accused AAP leaders, including Delhi minister Atishi, of misrepresenting judicial orders.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, who continues to remain chief minister, he said people had heard of drug lord Pablo Escobar running his cartel from inside jail but this is the first time they have seen someone running government from custody.

Poonawalla questioned Kejriwal's directives while he remains under the ED's custody and produced by AAP leaders in relation to governance issues in the national capital and said he cannot do so without the court's permission.

The BJP leader also attacked the Congress after the Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected its petitions challenging the initiation of tax reassessment proceedings against it for a period of four years by tax authorities.

Is the court showing political vendetta as well, he asked. The Congress has blamed the central government's vengeful politics for the income tax proceedings against it.

Opposition parties are going through a meltdown before the elections, he said.

A court here Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case.

The agency sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court said he has to be produced before it on April 1 at 11 am.