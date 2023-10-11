AAP welcomes court's order to ED on ensuring safety of Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday welcomed the special court's direction to the ED not to take arrested party leader Sanjay Singh anywhere without informing the court. Addressing a press conference here, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey reiterated Singh's claims that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has some "ulterior motive".

Pandey alleged there was an attempt to take the Rajya Sabha MP to an undisclosed location without the court's knowledge.

The special court here on Tuesday extended till October 13 the ED custody of Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

During the hearing, Singh had told the court, "... They (ED) had some ulterior motive. I asked what happens if I am killed in an encounter, who will be responsible? They said they will be responsible. What's the point of responsibility when I am dead. Again and again, I asked for court's order." The judge asked the ED why it wanted a written statement from Singh about his reluctance to leave its office.

The central agency has rejected Singh's allegations of any wrongdoing.

The judge told ED, "You should not take him away without the court's order". "Further, since the accused himself has also raised some concerns about his security in ED custody and hence, it is also being directed that the IO and other senior officers of the ED team investigating this case shall ensure the safety and security of accused in all respects, while he is in the ED custody in terms of this order of the court," the judge said in the order.

Pandey said they were thankful to the court for its directions.