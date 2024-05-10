'Satyamev Jayate': AAP welcomes SC's interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The AAP welcomed the Supreme Court decision on Friday to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said truth can be troubled but not defeated.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

सत्य परेशान हो सकता है पराजित नही।

मा.सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फ़ैसले का स्वागत है।

तानाशाही का अंत होगा।

सत्यमेव जयते।

देश देखेगा केजरीवाल का कमाल — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 10, 2024

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak told PTI, "We welcome the Supreme Court order. Satyamev Jayete! The dictatorship will end."