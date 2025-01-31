AAP will cross 60 out of 70 seats again: Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed confidence that his party will once again secure over 60 out of 70 seats in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a 'janasabha' in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar constituency, Kejriwal claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already conceded defeat.

“BJP has accepted their loss. If every vote goes to 'jhaadu' (broom, AAP's election symbol) against BJP’s hooliganism, we will once again cross 60 seats,” he said.

AAP had won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and an unprecedented 67 seats in 2015.

Kejriwal also warned voters that if the BJP came to power, it would discontinue AAP-led government's free welfare schemes, including free electricity, water, and bus rides for women.

He claimed that AAP's policies help Delhi households save an average of Rs 25,000 per month, and if the party is re-elected, new initiatives would add another Rs 10,000 to these savings.

In Laxmi Nagar, AAP has fielded B B Tyagi against BJP’s sitting MLA Abhay Verma, who had defeated AAP’s Nitin Tyagi in the 2020 elections. Congress has nominated Sumit Sharma from the constituency.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal launched AAP’s ‘Bachat Patra’ campaign, highlighting the financial benefits of the party’s welfare schemes.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8. PTI MHS NB