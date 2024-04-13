AAP will form government in Assam in 2026: Punjab CM

Biswanath Chariali, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party will win the 2026 assembly elections in Assam and form the government in the state.

Campaigning for the party's Sonitpur candidate Rishiraj Koundinya, Mann said Punjab and Assam are very similar in culture and both have agriculture-based economies.

"You can write down my words -- AAP will form the government in Assam after the next assembly elections in 2026," he said.

"We are getting a lot of love and support from the people of Assam. This is similar to what I got in Punjab, and it is a sign that a change in the political history of Assam is imminent," he added.

Mann alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre was working for capitalists instead of farmers.

The condition of the tea garden workers in Assam is very poor and they get a daily wage of just Rs 250, he said, adding, "Give us a chance and we will increase it to Rs 450 and will enact a law for this." Taking on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he alleged that public education in the state was in a very poor condition with 8,000 schools closed as parents did not want to send their children there.

"If Sarma had wanted, schools and hospitals could have been upgraded to provide better facilities to the common people about 20 years ago because he was then the education and health minister in the Congress government, but his intentions were corrupt," Mann alleged.

"His wife owns a private school and so he is not interested in improving and developing the government schools," he claimed.

Before the AAP governments came to power in Delhi and Punjab, the government schools there were also in bad shape, Mann said.

"But, instead of closing them down, we made those so good that parents are now taking out their children from private schools and putting them in government schools," he claimed.

The AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have also done a lot of work in the power and health sectors, and if given a chance, it will do the same in Assam as well, Mann added.

The AAP has fielded candidates in two seats in Assam -- Koundinya in Sonitpur and Manoj Dhanowar in Dibrugarh. PTI DG DG SOM