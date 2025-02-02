AAP will give children books, not weapons: Punjab CM in Delhi ahead of polls

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Ahead of assembly elections in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday urged voters to choose “education over violence”, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party is working towards empowering youth.

Addressing a roadshow in Jangpura as part of the AAP’s election campaign, Mann claimed that the people of Delhi have already made up their minds and the voting on February 5 is just a “formality”.

"People have only two options, one is a party that prioritises education and the other that thrives on conflict. You must decide which path to take," Mann said.

The Punjab chief minister also urged Delhiites to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as their chief minister for a historic fourth term.

He emphasised AAP's focus on education and youth empowerment, saying, "It is up to you. Do you want to give your children weapons or books? Our party will place pens and books in their hands, not swords." Mann also took a dig at the BJP, accusing them of hoarding wealth and using public money for electoral gains.

"The BJP has looted the people's money, and now they will try to buy your votes with it. Don't be surprised if someone knocks on your door today, tomorrow, or even late at night, offering you money," he warned.

However, with a touch of humor, he advised voters not to “turn them down”. He said, "Don't say no to them… after all, Lakshmi visiting your home shouldn't be turned away. But when it comes to voting, ensure you vote for AAP." In another public gathering in Chandni Chowk, Mann joined singer Mika Singh, where the two performed the Punjabi folk song 'Challa' while campaigning for AAP candidate Punardeep Singh Sawhney.

The song's lyrics, which speaks of longing and hope, resonated with the crowd as AAP leaders pushed their 'education and development' agenda against BJP's campaign.

The high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to reclaim the national capital after more than 25 years.