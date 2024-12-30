Kejriwal promises to expand Rs 18,000 'salary' for Maulana to temple, gurdwara priest

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP seeking to retain power for a fourth consecutive term.

"Pujaris and granthis are an important part of our society, but they are often a neglected section. For the first time in the country, we are introducing a scheme to support them, under which they will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000," Kejriwal said, adding, registration for the scheme will start tomorrow.

He also said he would visit the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Tuesday to oversee the registration process for priests there.

In a bid to woo Muslim voters in the national capital ahead of the 2019 general elections, Kejriwal declared that the salaries of Imams and helpers in mosques in Delhi would be increased to Rs 18,000 from Rs 10,000.

Apart from this, Kejriwal also announced a salary hike for imams of mosque that are outside the domain of Delhi Waqf Board. It is for the first time that salary expense of such mosques would be covered by a government body. The imams of these mosques will be paid Rs 14,000 per month while the helpers will get Rs 12,000 per month.