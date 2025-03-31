AAP will oppose Waqf bill, says Punjab CM Mann

Malerkotla, Mar 31 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his party would oppose "tooth and nail" the Waqf bill moved by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

The Muslim brethren are opposing the Bill vehemently and AAP stands by them in this hour, he said after participating in an Eid event.

Mann said AAP would oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill both in Parliament and the Punjab Assembly to safeguard the interests of Muslims.

In a statement, he said the state government was committed to ensuring the wellbeing of every strata of society.

A 655-page report of a 31-member joint parliamentary panel on the Bill was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The joint committee of Parliament had adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members from the ruling BJP by a 15-11 majority vote. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Bill was referred to the joint committee on August 8 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Meanwhile, Mann said the state government was committed towards making the optimum use of groundwater in Punjab.

After assuming charge, the AAP government revived 15,947 water courses in the state, due to which water reached even the remotest villages at the tail end, he said.

This is acting as a catalyst in saving groundwater and ensuring canal water to farmers for their irrigation needs, he added.

The chief minister also sought active public support and cooperation in the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign.

He said the government's ongoing anti-drugs drive was receiving support from people in a big way.

Active public participation is much needed for winning the war against drugs and making Punjab a drugs-free state, he added.

The government is working zealously to facilitate the state's people and work is underway to give a facelift to all roads, Mann said.

In a related development, the chief minister announced development projects worth Rs 200 crore for the holistic development of the historic Malerkotla town.

A 100-seat medical college will be constructed that will help Malerkotla emerge as a medical education hub. A 200-bed super speciality hospital will also come up and the existing girls' college will be upgraded, he said.

Addressing a gathering after offering prayers at a local eidgah, Mann extended his Eid greetings to the people.

He said Eid marked the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, which reaffirmed the spirit of charity and generosity and highlighted feelings of empathy.

He expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood reflected in noble human values, as propagated by great gurus, saints and seers since time immemorial.

He also urged people to celebrate collectively by rising above parochial considerations of caste, colour and creed.