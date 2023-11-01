AAP will regularise temporary employees wherever it comes to power, says Kejriwal; hits out at BJP

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party will regularise temporary employees wherever it comes to power, and alleged that the BJP had exploited sanitation workers during its 15-year rule in the MCD.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday approved a proposal to regularise 5,000 sanitisation workers and promote 3,100 domestic breeding checkers to Multi-Tasking Staff.

Addressing a press conference virtually, he alleged that sanitation workers were exploited when the BJP ruled the MCD.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

"We have taken forward the regularisation process. In Punjab also we have regularised around 30,000 ad-hoc employees. Wherever we get a chance to come to power, we will regularise temporary employees," he said.

The MCD House has given its nod to 54 proposals, including a policy to provide Rs 1,100 per child to students in MCD schools, training of principals in foreign institutions and a meat shop licence policy.

These workers had been demanding job security for a long time, but the BJP, which ruled the MCD for 15 years, "never took their demands seriously," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the CMO later.

"We have fulfilled our promise by making the sanitation workers permanent. So far, we have made 6,494 sanitation workers permanent," he said.

The BJP-led government, during its 15-year rule in the MCD, had only "exploited" sanitation workers, Kejriwal alleged, and added that his government has given them their rights.

When the BJP was in power in the MCD, "corruption was rampant," he alleged.

"In the BJP-led government, there were reports of corruption, and employees not receiving their salaries for many months, but now everyone is receiving their salaries on time, and sanitation workers are also being made permanent," he said.

The AAP government in Delhi, committed to making Delhi clean and beautiful, has given a momentous gift to Delhites on the occasion of Diwali, the chief minister said.

"We had promised that we would make all sanitation workers permanent. Since this announcement, sanitation workers are very happy. I have received numerous phone calls from sanitation workers. The AAP government has been in power in Punjab for only 1.5 years. Within this short period, we have regularised approximately 30,000 non-permanent employees.

"This demonstrates the commitment of the AAP. Non-permanent employees have been subjected to exploitation. Whenever we get an opportunity in any government, we will regularise non-permanent employees and gradually end the non-permanent sanitation employment system," he added. PTI SLB/VIT/KND KND CK